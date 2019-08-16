China, Japan, ROK FMs to meet in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/16 19:48:42
The ninth meeting of foreign ministers of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will be held on Aug. 21 in Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Hua Chunying said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, attended by ROK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

She said they will exchange views on the preparation for the eighth China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting, cooperation among the three countries, and global and regional issues of common concern.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIPLOMACY
blog comments powered by Disqus