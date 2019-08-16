5 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta

RELATED ARTICLES: Indian firing kills 3 Pakistani soldiers along LoC

A blast hit a mosque in Pakistan's southwest Quetta district on Friday afternoon, killing five people and leaving 15 others injured, police said.Police said the blast hit people after they finished their Friday prayer in a mosque in Kuli Qasim area of Kuchlak town of Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province.According to police, the bomb was planted under a wooden stage used by the prayer leader and it exploded when people concluded their prayer and were ready to leave the mosque.Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital. The rescue teams said the death toll might further rise because several of the injured were critically injured.The Bomb Disposal Squad of police also reached the site and was investigating how the bomb was detonated.No group has claimed the bomb attack yet.