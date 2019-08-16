Chinese air conditioners grow popular among Iraqis scorched by blazing summer heat

As a series of sizzling heatwaves engulf Iraq in another muggy summer, Chinese-made air conditioners have become popular among local customers for their advanced technologies."About 70 percent of air conditioners in Iraqi markets today are made in China and the most popular brands are also Chinese, like AUX, simply because they've proved their quality," Ashraf Abul-Huda, AUX marketing and sales manager in Iraq, told Xinhua.On one hand, the rising interest in Chinese air conditioners is proportional to the increasing purchase power of the locals, especially as Iraq's slumping economy gradually picks up after the victory over Islamic State (IS) militant group and the subsequent remarkable stability in many cities across the country.On the other hand, the improving quality of Chinese products has gained them the trust of Iraqi people in recent years. Chinese products like smartphones, other home appliances and even automobiles have become part of many Iraqis' everyday life."In the past, Chinese products were lagging behind their rivals from other manufacturing countries but today you no longer feel a difference, they (Chinese) have become competitive. In fact, there are advanced technologies in Chinese air conditioners that are non-existent elsewhere," Abul-Huda said.Tosot, Gree, Midea and AUX air conditioners have become among the most popular cooling devices in Iraqi market during the past few years and their sales have been skyrocketing compared to others from different manufacturing countries.Buying an AUX air conditioner, costumers will not only enjoy an exquisite design and benefit from reasonable prices that start from 280 US dollars upwards, but they will also lay hands on some of the most advanced techs in the world cooling industry."I have been following up the business in Iraq for more than five years, so I can feel there has been a lot of changes during this period; people see Chinese product as similar to Japanese, Korean or American products, on the same quality level," Andy Shew, AUX Middle East sales manager told Xinhua in an interview in Baghdad.AUX devices are also convenient for unstable power supply areas, like Iraq, where people still suffer from low voltage that limits their options in running their regular cooling devices. But AUX have planned ahead, their new air conditioners can also run on voltage as low as 187 volts.Iraq's power network has been damaged by multiple armed conflicts, mismanagement and corruption and it was overburdened by the rapid growth in population and the increase in power demands. Thus, innovative power saving technologies are greatly needed in the country.Andy added that the demand on AUX devices is increasing and that he believed that the market will keep growing for Chinese brands, especially as the political situation is becoming more stable and the country's economy is recovering.