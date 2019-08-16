BRI to bring new opportunities for young talents in Malaysia, China: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/16 20:47:20





Speaking at the Talent Endowment Forum and Fair, Malaysian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Sim Tze Tzin said the fruitful cooperation and ever closer economic exchange have created plenty of job opportunities for students and graduates in both Malaysia and China, since the bilateral relationship was established 45 years ago.



The implementation of the BRI and the greater bilateral cooperation will involve more versatile talents from the two countries, Sim said.



The forum gathered some 30 companies including Chinese enterprises in Malaysia.

