HK public consoles GT reporter, hails courage, fearless spirit

Paramedics take away GT reporter Fu Guohao after he was beaten by rioters in the Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night. Photo: AFP

Solicitude, sympathy and gratitude from Hong Kong residents, legislators, police officers and representatives from different local organizations have flocked to Global Times reporter Fu Guohao, who was illegally seized and brutally beaten by radical protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday night.Lee Wai-king, chairperson of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), sent a consolatory letter to the Global Times office on Wednesday, noting the radical protests' violent actions "appalling," severely violated laws and humanity and was a humiliation to Hong Kong. Lee called on the Hong Kong police to bring those involved in violations to justice."It shows that Hong Kong has entered a grim phase. The DAB, together with people who care about Hong Kong, firmly opposes all forms of violence aimed at undermining Hong Kong and harming others, and supports Hong Kong police in law enforcement and in restoring social order as soon as possible," according to the letter.Ann Chiang Lai-wan, a Legislative Council member and part of a group of Hong Kong residents who also sent a letter to the Global Times on Thursday, expressed deep anger and concern over Fu's experience.The letter complimented Fu for his calm and courage, especially when he expressed firm support to the Hong Kong police before the protesters."The fearless spirit, patriotism and love for Hong Kong made him a model for Hong Kong people, and it is worthy of praise," the letter read.Also on Thursday, the Hong Kong Police Force sent representatives to visit Fu in a Shenzhen hospital and brought a personal letter from Kwok Yam-shu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, to pay tribute to Fu on behalf of the Hong Kong Police.