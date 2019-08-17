China lodges solemn representations against US arms sales to Taiwan

China on Friday opposed US arms sales to Taiwan and lodged solemn representations to the US side.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks when asked to comment on the situation that the US has been advancing the sale of 8 billion US dollars of F-16V fighters to Taiwan.Hua said the US side has seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the Aug. 17 communique, adding that it has interfered in China's internal affairs and undermined China's sovereignty and security interests.Stressing that the Taiwan issue concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and involves China's core interests, Hua urged the US side to fully recognize the highly sensitive and harmful nature of the relevant issue, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques.She urged the US to stop arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan, otherwise, the Chinese side will certainly take countermeasures and the US will be responsible for all related consequences.