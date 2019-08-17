Israeli fighter jets attack Gaza militants' facilities in response to rockets

Israeli war jets struck early on Saturday facilities of militant groups in the Gaza Strip in response to earlier rockets attack from the coastal enclave into southern Israel, security sources and local media said.The sources and the Gaza-based local media said that Israeli war jets struck a military facility that belongs to Islamic Hamas movement in eastern Gaza, and another one in central Gaza Strip.Residents in eastern and central Gaza Strip heard the noise of the Israeli fighter jets and the bombings. No injuries or damage were reported.Earlier on Friday evening, three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, where two of the three rockets were intercepted by the Israeli army's Iron Dome defense system and the rest one landed on an empty land.Israeli media said no injuries or damage were reported. No one or group has claimed responsibility for launching the rockets.Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has been mounting over the past two days after two teenagers, who stabbed an Israeli police officer in the old city of Jerusalem, were killed on Thursday.Earlier on Friday afternoon, a Palestinian drove a car, ran over two Israelis and wounded them south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem. A police officer shot and killed the driver.Also on Friday, at least 63 Palestinians were injured, including 32 shot by live ammunition, during clashes with Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said.Ashraf al-Qedra, Health Ministry Spokesman in Gaza, clarified that among the casualties, 17 children and three women were shot and injured by Israeli soldiers' gunfire.