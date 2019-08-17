China condemns US politicians’ false remarks on HK situations

A rioter waves a US national flag in Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on August 11. Photo: AFP

China has strongly condemned some US politicians' false remarks on the Hong Kong situations, which conflate wrong and right, apply bigoted double standards and make them colluders with extremist and violent offenders.The list includes US Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and Republican senator Marco Rubio.The mess and violence in Hong Kong have seriously violated the Constitution of China and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR, contravening the ''one country, two systems" principle and trampling the social order in Hong Kong, You Wenze, a spokesperson for China's National People's Congress Foreign Affairs Committee, said at press conference in Beijing on Saturday.You said some US politicians have portrayed rioter's violent crimes as fighting for human rights and freedoms, and distorted the proper conduct of Hong Kong police in cracking down on crime and maintaining social order.Such behavior is blatant interference in China's internal affairs, a double standard and in violation of the spirit of the rule of law, You said.

Violent radicals block a passage at Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019. Two months on, the escalating violence in Hong Kong has taken a heavy toll on the social order. Violent radicals committed acts of vandalism, blocked main traffic lanes, harassed urban commuters and set fires at will. Many have called for a brake to be put on the blatant violence and for order to be restored. (Xinhua)

The law will lose its dignity when violations go unpunished and maintaining social order and stability in Hong Kong must rely on the rule of law, he noted.Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability is the fundamental aspiration of all Chinese people, including the 7.5 million Hong Kong residents, and this will never be shaken by criminals, nor can it be changed by the interference of any external force, said the spokesperson.Global Times