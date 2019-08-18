China-Brazil relationship model for South-South cooperation, says Chinese ambassador

The China-Brazil relationship is a model for South-South cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming said.
That cooperation has a solid foundation, a great potential and broad prospects, said Yang during an interview with Xinhua.
On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-Brazil diplomatic relations, the ambassador mentioned the salient moments of the two countries' diplomatic ties, which started in August 1974.
In 1993, Brazil became the first country to establish a strategic partnership with China, and in 2012 that partnership was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic one.
Since 2009, China has been Brazil's largest trading partner and the main destination country for Brazilian exports.
In 45 years, he said, mutual political trust has deepened and pragmatic cooperation, as well as increasingly dynamic people-to-people and cultural exchanges, have paid off.
Yang said that China and Brazil have broad and profound shared strategic interests such as the promotion of global governance, and a bigger say of developing countries in international affairs.
He also mentioned multilateralism promotion, the establishment and improvement of international and regional cooperation mechanisms and the protection of the United Nations' authority.
When China opened the door for Brazil's participation in the Belt and Road
Initiative, Brazil responded positively, he said.
The relationship prospects are also good, according to the ambassador.
Since the new administration in Brazil began, he said, the ties have maintained a steady and healthy rhythm, and cooperation in several areas have continued.
In Yang's eyes, the new Brazilian government attaches great importance to the cooperation with China and is willing to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership even more.
Moreover, Yang said that both countries could boost cooperation in technology areas such as satellites, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and 5G, and in the agriculture, tourism and sports sectors.
In November, Brazil will host the 11th BRICS summit, attended by the heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The ambassador said that in the summit, China and Brazil will strengthen communication and coordination in topics such as the cooperation among BRICS countries, the deepening of global governance and the response to the changes in the international and regional landscape.