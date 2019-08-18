27 unaccompanied minors disembarked, says migrant rescue ship Open Arms

RELATED ARTICLES: Migrant awareness

A total of 27 unaccompanied minors have disembarked in Lampedusa, the port of the Sicilian island, said migrant rescue ship Open Arms on Saturday afternoon.The non-governmental organization, whose mission is to rescue from the sea migrants who try to reach Europe, made the announcement on its Twitter account."The abuse of those who try to cover a political failure continues causing unnecessary suffering to the most vulnerable," it noted, adding that 107 people plus 19 crew continue to suffer on board.The ship with 134 people on board has been at sea for 16 days, waiting for authorization to land on the island.