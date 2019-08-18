China, France should work together to uphold multilateralism: envoy

China and France should consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, work together to uphold multilateralism, improve global governance and inject more positive energy into this world plagued by unilateralism and protectionism, said Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye."The Sino-French ties are built on long-term interests of both sides with a strategic vision. We should always take a strategic perspective when developing bilateral relations and handling international affairs," said Lu when meeting Chinese press earlier this week.Lu is posted as Chinese envoy to France in August after serving as ambassador to Canada since 2017.