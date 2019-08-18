New flight links north Chinese city, Ulan Bator

A passenger charter flight was launched between the city of Qinhuangdao, a summer sea resort in north China's Hebei Province, and Ulan Bator, the capital city of Mongolia.The first flight from Ulan Bator to Qinhuangdao landed in Beidaihe Airport on Friday night, marking the opening of the first direct flight linking the two places, according to the airport.The air route, operated by Mongolia's Hunnu Air, will fly every Tuesday and Friday. It will shorten the travel time between the two cities to two hours and 10 minutes.The flight is expected to boost the tourism and cultural exchanges between the two cities.