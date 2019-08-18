Highlights of exhibition about old Beijing

Mobile photo shows food ads at an exhibition about old Beijing at Wangfujing Department Store in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Ma Yan)

Mobile photo shows a record player and records at an exhibition about old Beijing at Wangfujing Department Store in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Ma Yan)

Mobile photo shows people visiting an exhibition about old Beijing at Wangfujing Department Store in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Ma Yan)

Mobile photo shows people visiting an exhibition about old Beijing at Wangfujing Department Store in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Ma Yan)

Mobile photo shows people visiting an exhibition about old Beijing at Wangfujing Department Store in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Ma Yan)