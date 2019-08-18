Agricultural Fair kicks off in Canada to showcase agricultural products

An exhibitor tries to put a rope onto a cow's head during the Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 17, 2019. The Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition showcases wide varieties of farm animals and activities for the public to experience and learn about the agriculture industry in Canada. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A resident tries to feel the hair of a chick during the Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 17, 2019. The Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition showcases wide varieties of farm animals and activities for the public to experience and learn about the agriculture industry in Canada. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An exhibitor takes care of a hen during the Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 17, 2019. The Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition showcases wide varieties of farm animals and activities for the public to experience and learn about the agriculture industry in Canada. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Exhibitors clean up their cows during the Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 17, 2019. The Agricultural Fair at Pacific National Exhibition showcases wide varieties of farm animals and activities for the public to experience and learn about the agriculture industry in Canada. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)