Artists presented with Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award at 25th Sarajevo Film Festival

Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award during the Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Aug. 16, 2019. The 25th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) kicked off Friday in BiH's capital, presenting artists with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, the highest prize at the event. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

Polish-born film director and screenwriter Pawel Pawlikowski speaks after receiving the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award during the Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Aug. 16, 2019. The 25th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) kicked off Friday in BiH's capital, presenting artists with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, the highest prize at the event. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

Polish-born film director and screenwriter Pawel Pawlikowski (L) and his wife Malgosia Bela pose on the red carpet during the Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Aug. 16, 2019. The 25th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) kicked off Friday in BiH's capital, presenting artists with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, the highest prize at the event. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)

Mirsad Purivatra, director of Sarajevo Film Festival, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Aug. 16, 2019. The 25th Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) kicked off Friday in BiH's capital, presenting artists with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, the highest prize at the event. (Photo by Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua)