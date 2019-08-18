Huaxia Bank H1 profit up 5.06 pct

RELATED ARTICLES: Huaxia Bank denies troubled product

Huaxia Bank, a medium-sized Chinese lender, reported a 5.06 percent rise in net profit in the first half of the year.The net profit came in at 10.54 billion yuan (about 1.51 billion US dollars) in H1, said Huaxia Bank in its semiannual report.Business revenue totaled 39.79 billion yuan, up 21.05 percent year on year, with earnings per share at 0.63 yuan.Huaxia Bank saw its bad loan ratio edge down 0.01 percentage points from the end of last year to 1.84 percent in H1.By the end of June, the bank's total assets rose 12.76 percent from the start of the year to 3.02 trillion yuan.