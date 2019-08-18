China's Zhang Yufei wins 100m fly at FINA Swimming World Cup in Singapore

Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei continued her good form in the FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 Singapore leg as she won the women's 100m butterfly on Saturday night.Zhang, who won the event last week in the Jinan leg, clocked 57.94 second to win."I was not as fast as I was in China. But I'm still happy with my performance," she said, adding that she was not sure whether she would enter more World Cup races this season."We're still discussing it," she said.Zsuzsanna Jakabos of Hungary placed second in 58.43, edging Jeanette Ottesen of Denmark by 0.06 seconds.Saturday was the last day of the FINA World Cup in Singapore, which ran from Aug. 15 to 17.Danas Rapsys of Lithuania lowered his men's 200m free World Cup record for the third time in three weeks. The 24-year-old knocked 69 hundredths of a second off his seven-day old record to re-set the mark at 1:44.38."Oh my god, it's so amazing!" Rapsys said afterwards. Asked how he was able to find three extra gears in three successive weeks, he said, "I don't know. We just need to believe."The circuit will now leave Asia, take a month off, and re-start on October 4-6, when Budapest, Hungary, hosts the fourth stop of the seven-city tour.