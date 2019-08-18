"The Complete Collection of Bronzes Unearthed in China" makes debut in Beijing

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2019 shows books of "The Complete Collection of Bronzes Unearthed in China" in Beijing, capital of China. "The Complete Collection of Bronzes Unearthed in China" published by Science Press made its debut in Beijing Saturday. (Xinhua/Luo Xin)

