Korca Beer Festival held in Albania

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2019 shows a street decorated with beer mug models during the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania. The Korca Beer Festival kicked off in the city of Korca, some 160 kilometers southeast of Albanian capital Tirana on Aug. 14. The festival is the biggest beer event in Albania that is held every year in mid-August and lasts for five days. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tourists pass by a large beer mug model during the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2019 shows a beer booth at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania.

The sales staff offers beer to customers at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.

Sales staff are seen at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.

The sales staff offers beer to a customer at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.

People drink beer at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.

People drink beer at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.

People drink beer at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.

People drink beer at the Korca Beer Festival in Korca, Albania, on Aug. 17, 2019.