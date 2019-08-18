US foundation supporting HK riots shows ‘Americanization’ aims: observers

Citizens protest outside of Martin Lee Chu-ming's residence in Hong Kong on July 13. Lee reportedly keeps close contact with the NED. Photo: Fu Guohao/GT

Splittist camp

A CIA-backed US foundation has been colluding with the heads of the recent Hong Kong riot s with financial and strategic support, actions that Chinese experts said show the US' intention of "Americanization" which is endangering Hong Kong.Sentaku, a Japanese monthly magazine, revealed in August how the foreign forces represented by the US, manipulate the Hong Kong chaos.The magazine said that Hong Kong extremists received significant funding from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which it called "a CIA soft-power cutout that has played a critical role in innumerable US regime-change operations."Under the Reagan administration in 1983, the NED was founded to "support democracy in other countries."The NED's website shows that it granted $155,000 to the Solidarity Center (SC) and $200,000 to National Democratic Institute (NDI) for International Affairs for work in Hong Kong, and $90,000 to the Hong Kong Justice Center in 2018. NDI received $650,000 from 2016 to 2017, and SC received $459,865 from 2015 to 2017."US foundations like the NED have been promoting 'Americanization' around the world," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.According to Li, the foundation conducts "transformation" in various regions around the world tangibly and intangibly, but in fact it is a behind the scenes player for color revolutions. It is also the US' way of violating the internal affairs of other countries."This is a tradition of US diplomacy," Li noted. "The US does not even try to cover its goal of promoting 'Americanized' governance, which has now been proven a failure and is ridiculous."Western forces have been directly or indirectly involved in the Hong Kong riots, Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University of China's Center for American Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.He noted that the interference also includes media promotion, which aims to encourage the protests to follow the desired direction. "The intention is obvious - to endanger Hong Kong and endanger China."Leung Chun-ying, former chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in 2014 warned that foreign forces had been involved in Hong Kong affairs, including the Occupy Central movement Martin Lee Chu-ming, known as the "father of democracy" and "extremist" in Hong Kong, in May 2015 called for Western governments to speak out for Hong Kong.

Martin Lee Chu-ming, chairman of the United Democrats of Hong Kong Photo: AFP

US government-backed

History of interference