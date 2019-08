A cleaner uses an automatic waste-sorting dustbin powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in Shanghai on Saturday. The AI-supported dustbin, which uses solar power and plug-in devices, can recognize 95 percent of waste that can be recycled. It will also be able to distinguish harmful garbage after a system upgrading that's coming soon. A total of 2,000 such dustbins will be in the market by the end of this year. Photo: IC