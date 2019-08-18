UK strips citizenship from dual national ‘Jihadi Jack’: report

RELATED ARTICLES: UK opposition tries to stop Boris

Britain has revoked the citizenship of a dual national Muslim convert to the Islamic State (IS) group dubbed "Jihadi Jack" being held in northern Syria, according to reports on Sunday.The move targeting Jack Letts, 24, who was a dual UK-Canadian national, has prompted a diplomatic row with Ottawa, Britain's Mail on Sunday reported.UK's Former prime minister Theresa May approved the decision - which had been made by then-interior minister Sajid Javid - in one of her last actions before leaving office in early July, the newspaper said.A spokesperson for Britain's interior ministry declined to confirm the report, noting that it does not routinely comment on individual cases."Decisions on depriving a dual national of citizenship are based on substantial advice from officials, lawyers and the intelligence agencies and all available information," the spokesperson said."This power is one way we can counter the terrorist threat posed by some of the most dangerous individuals and keep our country safe."Letts was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria and is languishing in jail there, despite saying in a media interview earlier this year he would like to return to Britain."I'm not innocent," he told ITV News. "I deserve what comes to me. But I just want it to be... appropriate... not just haphazard, freestyle punishment in Syria."Letts converted to Islam at the age of 16 and fled his home in Oxfordshire, central England, two years later to join IS.