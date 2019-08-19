UN chief condemns bomb attack on wedding ceremony in Kabul

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the bomb attack targeting civilians in Afghanistan's capital Kabul Saturday night."The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific 17 August terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.The UN chief expressed "his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Afghanistan."He wished "a swift recovery to those injured."The blast occurred inside Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in Police District 6 of Kabul on Saturday when the hall was packed with guests attending the wedding ceremony of an Afghan couple.The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, an Afghan media outlet reported.Kabul, with a population of nearly 5 million, has been hit by a series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.