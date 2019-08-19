Iraqi president meets US, Iranian ambassadors over regional tensions

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Sunday met separately with US and Iranian ambassadors, highlighting the need to ease tensions in the region through dialogue.According to a statement by the presidency office, Salih and US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller "discussed means to enhance bilateral relations to develop prospects of cooperation in all fields to serve the common interests."They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, "stressing the necessity of easing tensions, adopting constructive dialogue and enhancing joint security cooperation to end crises in the region," the statement said.During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi, Salih discussed with the Iranian envoy "the relations between Iraq and Iran and means to develop the prospects of joint cooperation in all fields, in a way that serves the interest of the two neighboring countries," said another statement by the presidency office.They also stressed "the need to ease tensions and enhance regional security and peace," the statement noted.Earlier in the day, Salih paid a visit to the headquarters of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in the capital Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari and other senior military officials."Iraq's interest comes first, and the nation will not allow others to turn it into a land for competition," Salih told the meeting, according to a statement issued by the media office of the presidency.Currently, tensions are running high between the United States and Iran in the Middle East region.