Performers in costumes reenact ancient battle between Omis pirates and Venetians in Croatia

Performers in costumes reenact an ancient battle between Omis pirates and the Venetians in Omis, Croatia, on Aug. 18, 2019. The performence presented a story on how Omis pirates won a fierce battle and ordered the Venetians to pay them a fee in gold coins for safe passage through the Brac channel in the 13th century. (Ivo Cagalj/Pixsell via Xinhua)

