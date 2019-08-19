Performers in costumes reenact ancient battle between Omis pirates and Venetians in Croatia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/19 8:52:44

Performers in costumes reenact an ancient battle between Omis pirates and the Venetians in Omis, Croatia, on Aug. 18, 2019. The performence presented a story on how Omis pirates won a fierce battle and ordered the Venetians to pay them a fee in gold coins for safe passage through the Brac channel in the 13th century. (Ivo Cagalj/Pixsell via Xinhua)


 

