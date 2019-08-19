HOME >>
WORLD
Iran's ambassador to Britain confirms seized oil tanker left Gibraltar
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/19 10:00:47
The Iranian oil tanker seized by Britain for weeks has left Gibraltar for internationals waters, Iran's Ambassador to Britain Hamid Baeidinejad confirmed Monday on his social media accounts.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Iranian oil tanker set to leave Gibraltar after US warrant rejected
Iran denies commitments in exchange for release of oil tanker
Iran says Britain to release Iranian oil tanker "soon"
Posted in:
CROSS-BORDERS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus