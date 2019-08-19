Better living conditions in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi

Villagers work in a kumquat planting base in Gulantun Village of Daliang Township in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019. Gulantun Village, once an impoverished village where the empty-nester elderly lived as young people migrated outside for jobs, has been on the way to rural vitalization mainly through poverty alleviation efforts, including developing kumquat planting industry and building the village into a complex of agriculture and rural tourism. In addition, a series of measures were taken to repair the ancient buildings and improve the environment. The village, which shook off poverty in 2018, has now witnessed better living conditions along with the spring up of new roads, gardens and fitness facilities. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers work in a kumquat planting base in Gulantun Village of Daliang Township in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019.

A villager applies grafts to kumquat seedlings at a greenhouse in Gulantun Village of Daliang Township in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 12, 2019.

Villagers apply grafts to kumquat seedlings at a greenhouse in Gulantun Village of Daliang Township in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 12, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2019 shows a kumquat planting base at Gulantun Village in Daliang Township of Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A villager feeds a herd of cattle at Gulantun Village in Daliang Township of Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2019 shows Gulantun Village in Daliang Township of Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Villagers repair an old building at Gulantun Village in Daliang Township of Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019.