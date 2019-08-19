Rolls-Royce driver detained for blocking hospital’s emergency access

A woman was detained for five days after refusing to move her Rolls-Royce, which blocked the emergency vehicles' access of a maternity hospital in Beijing's Chaoyang district.The woman, surnamed Shan, came under spotlight after a viral video surfaced showing her arguing with traffic police and refusing to move her car which has blocked the emergency care pathway of the hospital.The police bureau in Chaoyang district detained Shan for five days for blocking the emergency pathway, refusing to cooperate with police, and disrupting public order.The hospital, Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital affiliated to the Capital Medical University in Beijing, said on Wednesday afternoon that the woman was trying to enter the hospital through the emergency access instead of queuing at the pathway for private vehicles.A hospital staff member told her not to use the emergency care pathway, but she refused to listen, and parked her car at the access, said the statement.Once the staff member reported the issue, the police came and fined her, the statement said, adding that the woman moved the car away from the emergency care pathway afterwards.Another employee from the hospital told the Beijing News on Wednesday that the woman, who is not pregnant, insisted to enter the hospital through emergency access, despite other employees kept telling her that the pathway is not for private vehicles."She said she use the emergency access every time she goes there," said the employee.