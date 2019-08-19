Lighting up Sanlitun

Butterfly Photo: Courtesy of Ye Nan

Lights and artworks have turned Beijing's Sanlitun shopping area into a street museum. A number of artists from home and abroad are showing off their art at the Modern Art Festival, a collaboration between China's well-known expo Art Beijing and Sanlitun Taikoo Li.According to the event organizers, the festival is not only creating a visual feast for the eyes with works from artists such as Yang Yang and Yang Lu, but also making an important contribution to Beijing's booming night life economy.The festival marks the China debut of Yang's work Bubble Magician following its recent appearance at the Sydney Light Festival in Australia. The eight-meter-long, four-meter-wide work allows the audiences to create and interact with bubble-like balls that appear to float in midair.Installation work Butterfly, lighting work Breathing and the ever changing Sky Eye have also become hits among young viewers.