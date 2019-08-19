Harmful online information impacting teenagers’ health: white paper

More than 70 percent of minor crimes involve harmful online information, according to a white paper released by Beijing No.1 Intermediate People's Court on teenager protection based on the 4,175 cases of juveniles received by the court from 2009 to 2019.Pornographic, violent and gambling content in large amounts of online information and video games are having a negative influence on teenagers' physical and mental health. A number of juveniles organize problematic groups as a result of an absence of morality on the internet and exposure to harmful information, which influences teenagers' value systems and makes it easier for them to develop bad habits, according to the white paper.The white paper states that sexual assaults make up more than half of the assault cases against juveniles processed by the court in the past decade. Of these, the number of juvenile assault cases involving employees in after-school training and education institutions has seen a marked increase.The white paper shows that the average age of children who have been sexually abused has gone down, with the youngest victim only 4 years old.Victims aged from 6 to 10 account for the majority of the cases.The document suggests establishing an official blacklist to ban certain people from engaging in jobs related to teenagers, and bringing an online information classification system into legislation to comprehensively control information that is deemed harmful to teenagers.On the subject of school bullying, the white paper points out that more than half of such cases evolve into cyberbullying, dissemination of vicious information and internet violence. A large portion of civil cases on campus and minor crimes involve school bullying.