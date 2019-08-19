Balotelli signs for hometown team Brescia

Mario Balotelli will return to Italy with hometown team Brescia after it was confirmed on Sunday he has signed for the newly promoted club.The Italian forward has penned a "multiyear contract," the northern team confirmed on their website.Balotelli, who was born in Sicily but adopted and raised just outside Brescia, has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with the Serie B champions ­after being released by Marseille in June.Balotelli made his debut in local team Lumezzane in Serie C as a 16-year-old, before moving to Serie A giants Inter Milan in 2007. However, Balotelli's debut in the Brescia shirt is not imminent as the striker has to serve a four-match ban and his return could be on September 25 against Juventus.Sky Sports Italia reported Balotelli has signed a three-year deal worth 3 million euros ($3.3 million) for the first year, plus a further 3 million if the club remains in Serie A.In the following two years he will receive 6 million euros per season if Brescia remain in Serie A, Sky reported.The 29-year-old rejected a move to Brazilian club Flamengo as he pushes for a place in the Italian national team as Euro 2020 approaches.Balotelli, who has 36 caps for Italy, has not featured on the international stage since September as coach Roberto Mancini said he was not playing at a high enough standard.Balotelli last played in Serie A with AC Milan on loan from Liverpool in the 2015-16 season.It was his second spell at Milan after 2013-14. He was part of the Inter Milan side coached by Jose Mourinho that won the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble in 2010.