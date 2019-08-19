Patriotic chorus by overseas Chinese reasonable: FM spokesman

More than 100 overseas Chinese social organizations and communities rally peacefully in Trafalgar Square, London on Sunday morning. They protested against violence in Hong Kong, singing the Chinese national anthem and chanted "One nation, one China!" and"We love Hong Kong! We love China!" Photo: Sun Wei/GT

Chinese communities and students across the globe have expressed their love for their country and Hong Kong by singing the national anthem and voicing their opposition to violence amid the ongoing violent protests in Hong Kong, which have triggered heated discussions on China's social networks.On Saturday, hundreds of Chinese nationals and students gathered at Place Saint-Michel in Paris to resist the secessionist move by some radical Hong Kong protesters. They handed out pamphlets and told other people about the real situation in Hong Kong to express their patriotism and determination to support "one country, two systems."Similar scenes also took place in various cities in Canada such as Toronto and Vancouver, Edinburgh in the UK and Berlin in Germany.China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the actions of overseas Chinese are reasonable and they should express their love for their country in a rational way and watch out for their own safety."It is reasonable and within expectations that overseas Chinese, including students, show anger and opposition to the words and deeds of some forces who are trying to separate the country and smear the image of China," said spokesman Geng Shuang at a media briefing, adding that people should express their patriotism rationally while staying safe.Geng also said that the Chinese government has always demanded overseas Chinese should abide by local laws and regulations, and that China hopes that foreign countries can respect and understand the lawful activities of overseas Chinese and secure and maintain their legitimate rights.