Beijing slams deadly Kabul wedding attack

An Afghan worker is seen at a wedding hall after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday. At least 63 people were killed and scores wounded in an explosion targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital, which is the deadliest attack in Kabul in recent months. Photo: VCG

China on Monday condemned a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan on late Saturday night that killed 63 people, saying Beijing expresses deep condolences to the victims and deep sympathy for the injured and the bereaved families.At least 63 people were killed and 182 wounded in an explosion targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital, authorities said Sunday.Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi provided the toll, which is the highest in Kabul in recent months.The Islamic State group (IS)on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack, and said that one of its fighters blew himself up at a "large gathering" in Kabul while others "detonated a parked explosives-laden vehicle" when security forces arrived."China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism, supports the efforts made by the Afghan government and people to fight terrorism and maintain national security and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.The Saturday night attack came as the Taliban and the US try to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of US forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan's government."China stands ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan realize peace at an early date," Geng said.