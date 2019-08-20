Domestic-listed firms see opportunities in Shenzhen as model area

Tencent buildings in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, in July Photo: IC

Companies listed in the A-share stock market have new opportunities in sectors including advanced technology, manufacturing and biotechnology in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, with the release on Sunday of a national master plan to build the city into a model area.Shenzhen-based companies that are poised to benefit from the plan already operate in a wide range of businesses including finance, fintech, telecommunications, new energy, biomedical science and real estate.Shenzhen will again become a pilot demonstration area, companies have said. The city was the first special economic zone established in China and a model for reform and opening-up.Companies based in the city drew a new wave of investment and their shares soared after the plan was announced. The shares of more than 30 Shenzhen-based companies rose by the daily 10 percent limit on Tuesday after an average increase of 5.6 percent on Monday.There will be development dividends for Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area in the future, said BGI Group, which is a life science and genomics company based in Shenzhen, stcn.com reported on Tuesday."The Shenzhen pilot demonstration zone will become a major innovation center for life information and biomedicine laboratories, enabling it to explore the construction of an international science and technology information center and an academy of medical sciences," said BGI Group.The master plan to build Shenzhen into a pilot city with global competitiveness calls for the high-quality development and cooperation of Shenzhen with the Greater Bay Area, Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Among companies that stand to benefit, Shenzhen SinoSun Technology Corp, whose shares closed 2.87 percent higher at 10.05 yuan ($1.42) on Tuesday, said that it will achieve business transformation and upgrading by seizing the historical opportunities of the development of the area and fintech, according to sina.com.cn.The Shenzhen-based SinoSun focuses on research and development of electronic devices and technologies.Another company, a provider of industrial automation and new-energy products, said there is no need to hesitate to invest in Shenzhen. The Inovance Group saw a total inflow of 5.59 million yuan on Tuesday, higher than other companies in the industry. The Shenzhen headquarters is under construction and will be ready for use in June 2021, sina.com.cn reported, citing the company.Shenzhen's GDP jumped from 196 million yuan in 1979 to 2.4 trillion yuan in 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The dramatic development was due to the reform and opening-up policy, making Shenzhen a model area for reference.The master plan vows to build Shenzhen into a demonstration of high-quality growth for China by 2035 and a "benchmark" city with competitiveness, innovation capability and influence, which will be copied to other areas of the country.