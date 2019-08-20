Lam to establish platform for talks with protesters

Members of a pro-police group gather in front of the Hong Kong police headquarters on Tuesday. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she hoped calm would prevail after a massive weekend march passed without clashes between police and demonstrators, but again refused to give ground to the protesters' demands. Photo: AFP

Stores are shut down on Sunday after black-clad protesters illegally took to the streets in Central Hong Kong and blocked the roads. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT





Many stores in Central and Wan Chai also shut down before 6 pm on Sunday as anti-government protesters blocked roads after a rally at Victoria Park, disrupting traffic in districts full of restaurants, stores and shopping malls.



Some restaurant owners complained that many Hongkongers have not gone out to eat with their friends in recent weeks, and that the city looks like a ghost town on Saturdays and Sundays.



The sluggish commercial activity was also reflected in economic data. Hong Kong's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent between May and July, higher than 2.8 percent in April, according to government statistics. The number of unemployed people rose from 4,200 to 118,500.



"It is not related to the anti-extradition bill at all. Violent protests seriously hurt the economy, as retail business revenues in some districts slumped 30 to 50 percent," Peter Shiu Ka-fai, a legislator who represents the retail and wholesale sector, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"The impact on business affects the job market, and we've seen more bankruptcies and layoffs," he said.



As the violent actions of black-clad protesters have been live-streamed, more business representatives asked whether Hong Kong is still a safe place to do business.



"If violence doesn't stop, the situation will further deteriorate," the legislator said.



Liang Haiming, dean of the



Anti-government groups have chosen to turn a blind eye to the commitment of the government to boost the economy and criticized Lam for her ignorance of public opinion.



"If she continues to ignore our voices, the movement will surely become more violent, leading to deeper conflicts and divergences," a statement on Telegram showed.



At a press conference on Tuesday of the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized various rallies, the group said Sunday's peaceful protest was the last chance protesters gave Lam.



Hung believes that Lam has responded to the protesters' demands on an investigation and communication.



Lam said an existing watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC), would hire overseas experts to help carry out a fact-finding study to investigate recent violent incidents, and a report is expected to be completed within six months.



"The members of the IPCC come from all sectors and will make an independent report," Hung said.



Hung also believes that this is a sign that the chief executive could enhance communication with protesters, and suggested that more politicians hold extensive talks with the public.



Witman Hung Wai-man, principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, echoed this view. He called on the Hong Kong government, together with all walks of life, especially the academia, to work on Hong Kong's development direction and economic structure under "one country, two systems."



But he stressed the precondition is that opposition forces and protesters end violence.



Observers wondered if the surprisingly non-violent protest on Sunday signalled a turning point for the months-long chaos or was simply a tactic used by opposition forces to pressure the government and upgrade violence.The Hong Kong government announced on Tuesday that it would establish a communication and dialogue platform for talks with protesters and carry out measures to revive Hong Kong's economy.The dialogue will be based on mutual understanding and respect and find a way out for today's Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said at a press conference, adding that she believes the mechanism will be a responsible response to protesters' concerns.The moves came after hundreds of thousands of protesters rallied largely peacefully on Sunday, a contrasting scene to previous weekends marred by violent demonstrations on Hong Kong streets.However, analysts have expressed doubts that violent opposition protesters will stop. "Despite the government's efforts to try to address their concerns, they will not stop easily and have already planned their protests for September," said Hung Kam-in, vice chairman of the Kwun Tong District Council.While anti-government protesters have led the city into chaos and have jeopardized the livelihood of 7 million Hongkongers, Lam said on Tuesday that she is committed to coming up with more measures to support the economy.Following an earlier announcement by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po of a hefty relief package worth 19.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.4 billion), Lam said the Hong Kong government's support will not be limited to the relief measures, with more effective measures being planned to cope with the downward economic pressure.The Hong Kong government has already lowered its 2019 growth forecast to between 0 and 1 percent in light of the ongoing citywide protests.A growing number of Hongkongers are feeling the impact of violent protests on a wide range of industries, including retail, consumption and transportation. When black-clad protesters converged on major tourist sites, shopping centers and business districts, almost all the stores closed before night fell as the so-called peaceful assemblies would turn violent later.A business representative in North Point who rents stores to other business told the Global Times that more merchants have proposed lowering the rent due to sluggish business. Groups of white-clad men armed with rattan sticks and groups of umbrella-armed protesters clashed in North Point earlier this month following a day of demonstrations."The rent of a basement used as a clothing shop dropped from 40,000 Hong Kong dollars per month to 5,000 per month," he said.