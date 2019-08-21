Three dead in private helicopter crash off Greek island of Poros

RELATED ARTICLES: Five missing after two US military planes crash off Japan

Three persons lost their lives when a private helicopter crashed in the sea area off Poros island on Tuesday, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Tuesday.The bodies of two Russian nationals who were on board have already been recovered from the cabin, while divers were due to retrieve the body of the Greek pilot, according to the island's mayor Yannis Dimitriadis.Initially it was unclear how many people were on board the helicopter whose destination was Athens, when it got tangled in electricity power lines shortly after takeoff.Eyewitnesses talked to Greek national broadcaster ERT about an explosion before the plane plunged into waters a few meters off the coast.The island which is located south of Athens, off the western coast of Peloponnese peninsula, has been hit by a blackout after the incident.