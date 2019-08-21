148 drugs newly covered by China's basic medical insurance

A total of 148 drugs have been newly included in a renewed list of drugs covered by China's basic medical insurance, work-related injury insurance and childbirth insurance that was unveiled Tuesday.The drug list update marked a key step to improve medical security of the people and ease the drug cost burden of the insured, said Xiong Xianjun, chief of the medical services administration department of National Healthcare Security Administration.Of the 148 new additions are five drugs for major diseases treatment, 36 for chronic diseases such as diabetes, and 38 medications for children use, according to the list, which covers 2,643 drugs and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.Meanwhile, 128 drugs, which are all exclusive products of high clinical value but have relatively high prices, have been identified following expert reviews as potential additions to the list, for which negotiations with their manufacturers are pending.