Sudan swears in sovereign council, new prime minister

Sudan was taking further steps in its transition toward civilian rule on Wednesday with the swearing in of a new sovereign council and the appointment of a prime minister.



The body replaces the Transitional Military Council (TMC) that took charge after months of deadly street protests brought down former president Omar al-Bashir in April.



The first steps of the transition after the mass celebrations that marked the August 17 adoption of a transitional constitution proved difficult however.



The names of the joint civilian-­military sovereign council's 11 members were eventually announced late Tuesday after differences within the opposition camp held up the process for two days.



General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who already headed the TMC, was sworn in as the chairman of the new sovereign council shortly after 11:00 am, state news agency SUNA reported.



He will be Sudan's head of state for the first 21 months of the 39-month transition period, until a civilian takes over for the remainder.



The council's 10 other members were sworn in two hours later and Abdalla Hamdok, who was chosen by the opposition last week to be prime minister, also took office.



The transition's key documents were signed Saturday at a ceremony attended by a host of foreign dignitaries, signaling that Sudan could be on its way to shedding its pariah status.



