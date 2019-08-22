Xi inspects village, afforestation area in NW China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a new community, which is home to rural residents relocated out of ecological concerns, and inquires villagers about their livelihoods and progress on poverty relief, in Fumin New Village of Gulang County, Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the Babusha Forest Farm, an afforestation program in a desert area of Gansu, where he learns about the latest developments in desertification control and environmental protection, in Gulang County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited a rural community and an afforestation area in northwest China's Gansu Province Wednesday.Xi visited a new community in Gulang County, which is home to rural residents relocated out of ecological concerns, and inquired about their livelihoods and progress on poverty relief.He also inspected an afforestation program in a desert area of Gansu, where he learned about the latest developments in desertification control and environmental protection.