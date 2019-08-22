Uganda, Rwanda sign agreement on non-interference in domestic affairs

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have signed on Wednesday, in Luanda, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cease the hostilities between the two central African states.The agreement was signed during a quadripartite summit which was also attended by the host Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leader Felix Tshisekedi.On the occasion, the Angolan president highlighted the importance of the understanding reached by the two neighboring countries of Rwanda and Uganda.This is the second meeting of its kind that the Angolan capital hosts in less than two months, bringing together the four cited Heads of State after their last meeting held on July 12 this year.Wednesday's meeting was designed to allow the four statesmen to witness the signing of the documents that formalize the first consensus reached at their previous meetings, and based on the decisions taken at N'Sele mini-summit held outside Kinshasa (DRC) on May 31 last year.The legal instruments signed in Luanda seal the understanding reached between Uganda and Rwanda that will help overcome the tension that has characterized the relations between the two neighboring countries whose animosity also has a strong impact on the security situation of the neighboring DR Congo.The republic of Angola and the DR Congo facilitated the process.A State House statement from Uganda later said leaders of Uganda and Rwanda met in Angola and agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and of neighboring countries."They committed to refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other party or neighboring countries and also eliminate all factors that may create such perception," the pact said."The leaders will respect and protect the rights and freedoms of the nationals of the other party residing or transiting in their national territories, in accordance with laws of their countries," the agreement added.The pact said the two countries will resume cross-border activities, including movement of persons and goods.Museveni thanked his Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Lourenco, for overseeing a reinforcement process that has culminated into Uganda and Rwanda signing a pact to improve their political and economic relations."I thank President Lourenco and Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo for coming in so that we share the information we had and ensuring that we have a communique with Rwanda," Museveni said, according to the State House statement.Museveni also told the meeting that he was already in touch with Kagame to seek a resolution to the issues between the two countries."I was already in touch with President Kagame through our own channels but this came as a reinforcement. We are just re-affirming what we have always held as principles of the African Union," Museveni said.Uganda and Rwanda have since late February had a border hitch with Rwanda accusing Uganda of harboring its dissidents and also incarcerating its citizens who visit the country. Rwanda urged its citizens not to cross the border into Uganda. Uganda has denied all the accusations made by Rwanda.