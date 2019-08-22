China-ASEAN rally tour to start in Sep

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
The annual China-ASEAN
International Touring Assembly and the ASEAN-China Journalists Rally (CAITA) is set to be held from September 9 to 28, organizers said.
The racers and journalists will leave from Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to tour four cities in the region then head to Vietnam, followed by trips to Laos, Thailand and Malaysia before ending in Singapore.
Registration has been completed, with about 160 drivers competing the 5,000-kilometer race which has been held annually since 2006.
Organizers hope that CAITA will boost multiple partnerships between China and ASEAN countries.Newspaper headline: CAITA to start in Sep