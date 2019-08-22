S.Americans lead the charge in starless Vuelta

South America has become a hotbed of elite cycling in recent years and could be set for a hat-trick of Grand Tour wins as the Vuelta a Espana (Tour of Spain) begins on Saturday with the list of favorites dominated by riders from Andean nations.Nairo Quintana, the 2016 winner, and his Colombian compatriots Miguel Angel Lopez and Esteban Chaves are among the leading contenders for the final Grand Tour of the year, which has been hit by a number of high-profile absences.Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz was also billed as one of the top contenders after his surprise victory at the Giro d'Italia (Tour of Italy) this year, but he is now fighting to be fit in time for the opening team time trial in Torrevieja after hurting his shoulder.Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma looks to be Europe's best hope after finishing third at this year's Giro, while his Dutch teammate Steven Kruijswijk could also pose a threat to the South American contingent.Egan Bernal of Colombia is missing the race after becoming the first South American to win the Tour de France last month and is one of a number of top riders that will be absent, making for a start list lacking stardust.Chris Froome, the 2011 and 2017 champion, is still injured while last year's winner Simon Yates is also sitting out the Vuelta, as are Vincenzo Nibali and Geraint Thomas, meaning no Tour de France winners will be competing for the first time in six years.British team Ineos are not prioritizing the Vuelta after capturing yet another Tour de France victory in July and their flag will be flown by 24-year-old Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart, in the absence of Bernal, Thomas and Froome.Movistar are the team perhaps best equipped to capture the red jersey as they boast three potential leaders in world champion Alejandro Valverde, 39, plus Quintana and Carapaz, provided the Ecuadorian recovers from his shoulder injury.