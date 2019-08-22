S.Korea to scrap military intel-sharing pact

South Korea said on Thursday it will terminate its military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, the latest swipe in an intensifying tit-for-tat trade and diplomatic dispute between the two neighbors.
The decision comes with the countries at loggerheads following a series of South Korean court rulings against Japanese firms, requiring them to pay for forced labor during World War II.
Earlier this month Japan had removed South Korea from a so-called white list of countries that receive preferential export treatment.
Tokyo had done so citing security concerns and a loss of trust with South Korea, but did not provide "concrete evidence to support those allegations," Kim You-geun, a national security official at Seoul's presidential Blue House, said Thursday. This caused "fundamental changes" to the nature of defence cooperation, he added.
"Under these circumstances, the government of the Republic of Korea decided that maintaining this agreement, which was signed to facilitate the exchange of sensitive military information, does not serve our national interest," Kim said.
The end of the General Security of Military Information Agreement brings Seoul-Tokyo relations to another low point, with many South Koreans boycotting Japanese goods and trips there during the pair's worst squabble in years.
Seoul's decision was "unbelievable," a Japanese defense ministry official said, while another Japanese official noted the impact would be "limited," according to broadcaster NHK.
South Korea and Japan are both democracies and market economies with strong ties to the US. But their bilateral relations continue to be heavily affected by Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula
from 1910 to 1945.
The row has alarmed Washington and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held trilateral talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts this month in Bangkok, Thailand.
However, the brief meeting appeared to have been frosty as the trio - with Pompeo in the middle - did not speak or shake hands when they posed for photos afterward.