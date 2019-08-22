Pyongyang warns Seoul of new cold war

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) warned Thursday that "dangerous and unusual military moves" by South Korea and the US would trigger a new cold war on the Korean Peninsula
.
In a statement released by official Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry said South Korea was introducing "F-35A" stealth fighters - "a cutting-edge lethal equipment" - from the US after the just ended joint military exercises. The act "is a grave provocation that has openly denied the joint declarations and the military agreement" between the two sides on the Korean Peninsula, he said.
The spokesperson said that the hostile military moves, including the US-South Korea joint military exercises and the build-up of armed forces in South Korea, are reducing the dynamics of dialogue for building a lasting and durable peace on the Korean Peninsula, and compel the DPRK to "weigh a realistic way of turning our attention more to strengthening the physical deterrence."
The DPRK fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its east coast on August 16, the sixth round of launches in recent weeks, shortly after it denounced the US-South Korea military drills and declared that inter-Korean talks were over.
Denuclearization talks between the DPRK and the US have been stalled, despite a commitment made to revive them at a meeting on June 30 between DPRK top leader Kim Jong-un
and US President Donald Trump along the border separating the two Koreas.