102 paintings from 18 B&R countries exhibited in central China

A total of 102 paintings from 18 countries along the Belt and Road
are on display in the city of Xianning, central China's Hubei Province.
The exhibits include traditional Chinese paintings of landscape, figure and flower-and-bird, as well as classic oil paintings and contemporary pieces with both Chinese and western elements.
"We hope that painters from around the world would create more artworks showing the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative," said Dong Jining, vice chairman of the provincial artists association.