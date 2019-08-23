Chinese animated film "Ne Zha" continued leading Chinese mainland box office Thursday, grossing a total of 4.31 billion yuan (about 611 million US dollars) in 28 days since its debut, the China Movie Data Information Network said Friday.The feature, already ranking third on the box office chart covering all the films ever screened on the Chinese mainland, earned 45.23 million yuan on Thursday.Loosely based on the tale of Nezha, a beloved Chinese mythological figure, the film features a daring overhaul of Nezha's appearance and depicts him more as a mischievous boy than the heroic youngster shown in previous cinematic works.Coming in the second was "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," the latest spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, which grossed 34.86 million yuan Thursday in presale."The Bravest," a Chinese feature film putting spotlight on firefighters, ranked third by raking in 20.52 million yuan on its 22nd day of screening.