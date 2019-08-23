A mask dancer performs during the traditional "Bhairav Dance" in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 22, 2019. Bhairav Dance is performed on a week-long Gaijatra festival, during which people dance wearing masks to commemorate the departed family members.(Photo: Xinhua)

Mask dancers perform during the traditional "Bhairav Dance" in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 22, 2019. Bhairav Dance is performed on a week-long Gaijatra festival, during which people dance wearing masks to commemorate the departed family members.(Photo: Xinhua)

"Australia should do more things conducive to our friendship and not politicize the normal exchange program,"Chinese FM commented on NSW terminating cooperation with Confucius institute.(Photo: Xinhua)

A mask dancer performs during the traditional "Bhairav Dance" in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 22, 2019. Bhairav Dance is performed on a week-long Gaijatra festival, during which people dance wearing masks to commemorate the departed family members.(Photo: Xinhua)