Mask dancers perform traditional "Bhairav Dance" in Bhaktapur, Nepal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/23 17:14:31

A mask dancer performs during the traditional "Bhairav Dance" in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 22, 2019. Bhairav Dance is performed on a week-long Gaijatra festival, during which people dance wearing masks to commemorate the departed family members.(Photo: Xinhua)



 

Mask dancers perform during the traditional "Bhairav Dance" in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 22, 2019. Bhairav Dance is performed on a week-long Gaijatra festival, during which people dance wearing masks to commemorate the departed family members.(Photo: Xinhua)

