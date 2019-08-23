Hospital, heal thyself!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

It was reported recently that a private hospital in Central China's Henan Province mandated that each staff must make sure five patients are hospitalized every day. Failure to achieve the target would entail a fine of 200 yuan ($28), while monetary award awaits an employee who can rope in more than five patients. In order not to be fined, some employees had to ask their parents to get themselves admitted. Doctors are revered figures as they save lives and help eliminate diseases. What they hope to see should be hospitals with as few patients as possible. However, what private hospitals have been seeking is profits, instead of public welfare. Private hospitals should help improve doctors' skills and services, which is pivotal to attracting patients and increasing revenue.