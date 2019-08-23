Vietnam extends tourist car service via border with China

The Vietnamese government has given the green light to extending a pilot project which allows tourist cars to travel between Mong Cai city in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province and Dongxing city in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region until June 30 next year, Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday.Pham Ngoc Thuy, director of the Quang Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the Vietnamese government has ordered the province to quickly upgrade the transport infrastructure before being allowed to officially run the service.Vietnam received roughly 9.8 million foreign visitors in the first seven months of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 7.9 percent, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. Specifically, Vietnam welcomed roughly 2.9 million Chinese visitors, or 29.5 percent of the total international arrivals in the seven-month period.