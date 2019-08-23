Russia appeals to Europeans

Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday appealed to European countries to heed US withdrawal from a Cold War arms control treaty and warned of a possible new arms race.At a UN Security Council meeting, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's acting permanent representative to the UN, called on the Europeans to take actions to prevent the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles on their continent.After exiting from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on August 2, the US recently conducted a flight test of a ground-launched cruise missile, which the treaty would have prohibited.Recalling Russia's failed push last year at the UN to support the INF Treaty, Polyanskiy said that "we are very surprised by the position that is being stubbornly taken by our European colleagues.""Are you happy today that in December you preferred to press the red button? Do you really not understand that you are returning to a situation where missiles are targeting European cities from different sides?" asked Polyanskiy.He warned that the demise of the INF Treaty would not just undermine parts of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, but would also lead to a new arms race."We are all one step from an arms race that could not be controlled or regulated in any way" because of the US geopolitical ambitions, Polyanskiy told his European peers.Meanwhile, the Russian envoy contrasted the military budget of his country to those of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, saying their military expenditure could have been contributing to sustainable development and helping people in developing countries.Returning to arms control, Polyanskiy said he hopes that "common sense and an instinct of self-defense" will "win out among our western partners."Thursday's meeting focused on the recent intermediate-range cruise missile test conducted by the United States. The meeting was requested by China and Russia, citing the destabilizing effects of the test.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed similar concerns at a press conference following talks in Helsinki with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto."We are disappointed with what we see," Putin said, referring to the US cruise missile test.The US Department of Defense confirmed it had conducted a ground-launched cruise missile test, which hit its intended target after traveling more than 500 kilometers.